Coconino County announcing COVID-19 testing site changes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Coconino County COVID-19 testing site located at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff will move to a new location effective Saturday, Jan. 23.

The move to the new site at Coconino Community College (CCC), 2800 S Lone Tree Rd. will allow the County to expand vaccine administration at Fort Tuthill County Park and at mobile sites throughout the County when additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine become available.

Testing will continue at the Fort Tuthill site through Friday, January 22 and will shift to the CCC location on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Saliva-based testing will be offered under a continued partnership with Arizona State

University (ASU) and the site will be managed by CCC. Those with appointments for COVID-19 testing beginning Saturday, Jan. 23 and moving forward will be notified by ASU of the location change and are asked to go to the new CCC location.

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with ASU and the collaboration with CCC to ensure COVID-19 testing continues to be readily available in our community. Testing is an important aspect of slowing the spread of this illness,” said Health and Human Services Interim Director Kim Musselman.

“If it means getting more vaccinations into the arms of county residents quickly, I believe CCC can offer an important community service to assist as a testing site for the county health department,” said CCC President Colleen A. Smith.

CCC testing site hours, effective Jan. 23 are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The site will offer saliva testing only. Nasopharyngeal testing will not be available at the CCC testing site.

Children under 5 years old cannot receive saliva tests. Those seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to abstain from food or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test. Individuals seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Information and a link to testing registration is available at coconino.az.gov/covid19. Those seeking testing will be asked to create an account and enter the agency code SALIVATEST.

Saliva testing is also offered at the NAU Fieldhouse, building #30; 1050 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff and is open to all. Testing hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information is available at nau.edu/jacks- are-back/testing/

More information regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccination is available at coconino.az.gov/covid19. Those with Internet access or who need assistance can reach the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679- 7300.

Information provided by Coconino County