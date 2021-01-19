OFFERS
Williams 911: Week of Jan. 20
DUI arrests, Pokémon Go reports, Ebay fraud on list of calls

Originally Published: January 19, 2021 11:14 a.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

•Officers responded to suspicious person on 10th.

•Officers arrested a male at Santa Fe Dam for aggravated DUI and felony interlock device required.

•Officers responded to intoxicated male at Safeway, subject trespassed and warned drinking in public.

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodgers, male trying to stab his mother, officers arrested a male for misconduct with weapons, assault and threatening and intimidating.

• Officers responded to illegal dumping on Airport.

• Officers responded to public assist at Circle K.

•Officers after traffic stop arrested a male for forgery, taking ID of other, fraud, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of fraud devices, case taken over by Attorney General due to complexity of case and organized crime.

• Officers responded to male down at local hotel, transported by Lifeline.

• Officers took in found property at gas station.

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd.

• Officers responded to missing juveniles, juvenile found at friend’s house.

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Airport and Rodeo.

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison.

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sheridan.

• Officers responded to male using stolen credit card at local business, card not stolen H&R Block mistake.

• Officers took report of fraud committee on E Bay transaction.

• Officers responded to domestic on Morse, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers responded to males spray painting on railroad cars, subjects playing Pokémon Go, no spray paint.

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Railroad, cited and released.

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison.

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver leaving McDonalds, subject stopped not DUI just tired from traveling.

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on 7th.

• Officers took possible sexual abuse that occurred on Grand Canyon Blvd.

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Ellen Way.

