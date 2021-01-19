Photo highlight: How do people get across the Grand Canyon?
Originally Published: January 19, 2021 11:30 a.m.
If you’re walking, the South Kaibab Trail crosses the Colorado River on a narrow footbridge, the Black Bridge, 70 feet (21 m) above the water. A second footbridge, the Silver Bridge, is just downstream from the Black Bridge.
