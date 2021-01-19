NPS addresses COVID vaccine distribution at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In a pair of virtual talks this week, Grand Canyon National Park presented information about its Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan. This included information about the vaccines themselves, the park’s prioritization strategy and an update on the progress.

Dr. Maria Said, Epidemiology Branch Chief for NPS’s Office of Public Health, said the purpose of these talks was to establish trust and communication with the community.

“There’s a lot of information and misinformation,” she said.

Her presentation covered a basic explanation of how the vaccines work, and responded to common concerns. She explained how both the Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA, a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines contain no live virus and do note have an effect on a body’s DNA.

To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

Said also spoke about the risk-benefit analysis in terms of potential side effects. While side effects do exist for the COVID-19 vaccine, they are no more severe than those associated with the flu shot. There are also mechanisms in place to monitor any reactions--Said mentioned vaers.hhs.gov and V-Safe, an app specifically developed for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine works on two levels,” she said, referring to both the individual protection provided by a single vaccine and the reduction of transmission as more people are vaccinated.

However, it could take a while to see the benefits since the vaccination process is in beginning stages. Scientists are not yet certain how long immunity lasts, so even after vaccination, COVID safety procedures (such as masking and physical distancing) will still be necessary.

Throughout her talk, Said and other public health officials, including NPS public health consultant Don Hoeschele, emphasized the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. They said the testing and authorization process for both vaccines were the central priorities throughout the process. Though development has been sped up in response to the ongoing pandemic, care has been taken to ensure the vaccines work and will not harm anyone. Monitoring and testing continues.

Grand Canyon National Park Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura discussed the process of coming up with priority lists based on Arizona State guidelines. He said there are a number of categories to get through before the general public can be vaccinated. And because there is currently a limited supply of vaccine doses, they want to be sure they are compiling the lists with due diligence.

As of the Jan. 11 informational session, the clinic within the park was about halfway through giving those on their 1A list (including healthcare providers, first responders and healthcare support workers) their first dose of the vaccine. There are 65 individuals on that list.

Vandzura also talked about the ongoing development of the 1B list in the park, which he expected to be sent to park superintendent Ed Keable within the next few days, and then to Coconino County by the end of the week. The 1B list includes educators, childcare workers, law enforcement, and those 65 and older.

The park’s 1B list is a little longer - around 145 individuals as of Jan. 11 - but again they are trying to refine it as best as possible and not take advantage of anything. Vandzura asked for understanding from the community throughout this process.

“What we need from you all is patience, understanding, and clear communication,” he said. “We want to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible, but we also want to be fair and honest partners.”

Because Coconino County has a limited number of vaccines available at the moment, a long list for any stage might mean having to make tough decisions that affect areas throughout the county.

The NPS is working with concessionaires and other businesses operating within the park as well. Vandzura said they are encouraging businesses to submit their own lists to the county and private individuals should work with their healthcare providers to learn where they fit into the vaccination schedules. The NPS and North Country Health Care are taking care to ensure that all who want to be vaccinated will be, he said.

The priority behind these decisions is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, starting with those most at risk. In the past few weeks, there has been a nation — and state-wide push to vaccinate more quickly. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey focused on vaccination as a primary priority in his State of the State Address. On Jan. 11, Arizona Department of Health Services opened a 24-hour vaccination site at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. A second site has opened at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix.

AZDHS said registration for vaccine appointments for those aged 65 and older will open at the two state-run sites Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

According to a Coconino County press release from Jan. 13, the Trump administration is releasing vaccine doses that were initially reserved for the follow up shots. The United States Department of Health and Human Services expanded its 1B recommendations to include anyone age 65 or older, in order to speed up the vaccination process. The county has not yet received additional vaccines as a result of this change, and still has a limited supply.

Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Ryan said the board is actively advocating for additional vaccine to get doses in as many arms as possible, as quickly as possible.

“We are all eager to return to normalcy and we know that the vaccine can help us get there,” he said. “I ask the residents of Coconino County for patience as we await additional supply and on-board partners to operate vaccine sites.”

As of Jan. 14, the county had administered a total of 5,669 vaccines out of a received number of 7,575. An additional 1,906 appointments were scheduled, according to their website. They were still in the 1A phase.