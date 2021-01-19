OFFERS
North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge begins accepting reservations for summer

The North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge, operated by Forever Resorts, opened as scheduled after the water pipeline was repaired. Forever Resorts is restoring reservations that were previously canceled because of the break.
Originally Published: January 19, 2021 11:41 a.m.

GRAND CANYON — Because of overwhelming demand, Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim has announced special reservation windows.

Although the North Rim is currently closed, it hosts one lodge and one campground during the summer season.

Forever Resorts is taking reservations for Grand Canyon Lodge on Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim in blocks through the spring.

This year, reservations for the lodge will be taken on the following schedule:

Beginning Jan. 22, bookings will be available for May 15 through June 30

Beginning Feb. 12, reservations will be available for July 1 through July 31

On March 12, bookings will book be available for Aug. 1 through Aug. 31

Beginning April 2, bookings will be available for Sept. 1 through Oct. 15

Online reservations will be available those days at 7 a.m. MST and Central Reservations will be available at 8 a.m. MST

​Grand Canyon Lodge is set to reopen on May 15 for the summer season.

