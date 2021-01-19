Answering the call: Williams Fire seeks volunteers to fill ranks

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — There is no better way for someone to feel a part of the community than to be accepted as a volunteer firefighter.

Right now, Williams Volunteer Fire Department is recruiting new personnel to join its ranks.

As an all-volunteer organization, WFD is solely responsible for providing fire prevention and protection to the city of Williams.

In addition to calls within the city, WFD responds to wildfires, answers calls for vehicle accidents and provides mutual aid to regional partners.

According to WFD Assistant Chief Don Mackay, the department is seeking volunteers to help fill empty positions within the department.



“As with all volunteer departments, there are periods of growth as well as times of decline in members,” he said. “Members move on to other areas, careers, college, etc. We are currently at a time of decline which we are pushing into a period of growth.”

Your questions answered Are there any restrictions that would prevent me from becoming a volunteer? There are positions available for everyone. Whether as a support member available to assist at times of need, or as a full fledge firefighter out in the field. We do not discriminate and are thankful to all that are willing to assist. Is there an age limit? Yes. Department requirements are 16 years of age or older. Have a high school diploma, GED, or be a high school student in good standing. What can I expect once I become a volunteer? Being a volunteer firefighter is definitely a challenge. It is hard and demanding work. There are times you will have to roll out of bed at 3 a.m. in 15 degree weather. The challenges, both physically and emotionally you are faced with, will sometimes push you beyond your breaking point. However, these same challenges are incredibly rewarding and gratifying beyond your wildest dreams. I don’t have any experience. Will the department provide training? Absolutely. As a new recruit, you will spend three months attending our in house academy. You will be taught the skills we use to perform in the fire service. After that, you will be exposed to monthly trainings and constant “hands on” experiences. What’s the best part about being a volunteer? The true gratification comes from helping the people of our community without hesitation. Knowing you are an integral piece of a team dedicated to helping others is more rewarding than words can explain.

Those who volunteer with the department will receive hands-on training and will be expected to attend a three-month in house training program. Classes will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“You will learn fire safety, unity of teamwork, professional responsibility, as well as medical assistance. All which will be beneficial to you for years to come,” Mackay said.

Once recruits complete training, they will be expected to participate in monthly trainings and meetings with the department.

WFD welcomes everyone to apply and is looking for men and women who want to serve their community and gain experiences and memories that will last a lifetime, Mackay said.

WFD is planning to start its next training program in March for new recruits. Those interested in volunteering should contact Mackay or a member of the department as soon as possible as space is limited.

There are currently 21 firefighters in the Williams Fire Department out of 30 available positions, with three stations in town. One is located between Fourth and Fifth Street on Grant, the second is located on Rodeo Road and the third is located at Williams Airport.

In addition to training, WFD offers a monthly stipend, an annual incentive program, gear and pager and retirement options.

Volunteers also have the opportunity to participate in the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, golf tournament, Christmas party and fire prevention activities throughout the year.

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, it is estimated that 67 percent of firefighters in the United States are volunteers.

More information and applications are available from Mackay at fire@williamsaz.gov or (928) 287-6869.