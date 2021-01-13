OFFERS
Williams City Hall offices close due to COVID-19 outbreak

Two city employees at the City Hall in Williams have tested positive for the coronavirus. In response, city offices and Williams Public Library will be closed for up to two weeks. The front lobby of City Hall remains open for bill payments and other city business. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 1:42 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A small outbreak of COVID-19 cases among city employees who work inside Williams City Hall has prompted the closure of the offices and library for up to two weeks.

Two employees, who do not come into contact with the public, have tested positive for the virus. The employees are quarantining at home and anyone who has been in contacted with the employees has been notified.

“Rather than to take any chances, we decided that was the thing to do to protect the public and protect our employees,” said Mayor John Moore. “Overall our cases are still really low, but it’s a good precaution to take.”

The front lobby of City Hall remains open for bill payments and other city business.

The Williams City Council still plans to hold its scheduled city council meeting for Jan. 14, although modifications are in place. There will be limited seating in the council chambers and attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

“We will maintain social distancing, like we have been doing all along,” Moore said.

The Williams Public Library, which is housed in the city building, has also closed to public entry. The library staff is offering curbside pickup of books, and is also offering curbside pickup for printing and faxes.

Patrons can call to reserve a book or place a hold for a book on the library website. The library can be reached at (928) 635-2263 or by visiting www.williamspubliclibrary.org.

City employees have been given the option to work from home since the beginning of the outbreak, but most have been coming to the office to work, Moore said.

“We are following the CDC guidelines and doing our best to protect our employees and protect our citizens,” he said.

