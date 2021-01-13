OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Jan. 14
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams 911: week of Dec. 31-Jan. 10

Originally Published: January 13, 2021 11:23 a.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) Dec. 31-Jan. 10 —

• Officers removed abandon vehicle on Railroad and Lewis;

• Officers responded to a fight at Canyon Club, subject assaulted but refused to cooperate;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle on Sheepmans;

• Officers responded to custody issue at Love’s Travel Stop, civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline with female not breathing at local hotel, CPR performed and subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC);

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to male trespassing on Rodeo Road, male arrested for trespassing;

• Officers responded to trespass at Circle K, subject removed;

• Officers responded to transient on Route 66, gave options to assistance;

• Officers responded to disturbance at health care center, male with mental issues taken to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to mental health situation at local hotel, subject transported to FMC;

• Officers responded to trespass on Rodgers, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66, nothing found;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Airport and Frank Way;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, turned out to be medical issue Lifeline responded;

• Officers responded to noise complaint at local hotel, hotel renter agreed to keep kids quiet;

• Officers responded to vehicle that hit garbage cans on Wells Fargo, vehicle gone, cans not damaged;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers took theft report on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to transient getting into yards on Mountain Man Trail, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to numerous firework calls;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead with heavily intoxicated male;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to hunter in Cataract Park;

• Officers responded to disturbance on First Street, verbal only, parties separated;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle at local hotel that occurred a couple days prior;

• Officers responded to motorist assist on Fourth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, female and 18 year old daughter agreed to settle their differences and get along;

• Officers responded to local hotel reference a disturbance by same people, 18 year old left the area;

• Officers responded to male skate boarding in hotel parking lot, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers took report of sexual abuse, forwarded to detective;

• Officers took hit and run of parked vehicle report on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Airport, vehicle cited;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing issues on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street and Route 66, subject hit city light pole while parking vehicle;

• Officers responded to Ninth Street and Route 66 reference a possible DUI driver, vehicle not found;

• Officers responded to trespass at local business on Route 66, subject trespassed from business;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated guest fell asleep in lobby, taken to room;

• Officers responded to domestic on Seventh Street and Railroad, male subject arrested for child neglect and disorderly conduct;

• Officers conducted a mandatory 30 day tow on vehicle on Route 66 after driver was found to have never had a license, subject cited and released;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Senior call list participant on Humboldt;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, female trespassed from hotel;

• Officers conducted welfare check on senior list participant on Tenth Street;

• Officers responded to excessive smoke on Second Street, coming from chimney;

• Officers took in found property on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Trilogy;

• Officers responded to threats on Route 66, occurred on Facebook, victim told how to get injunction;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, civil matter, unhappy customer;

• Officers assisted Lifeline Ambulance with male down in front of bank;

• Officers responded to fight on First Street and Route 66, male very intoxicated transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers took in found property at Grand Canyon Railway;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male refusing to leave Sultana Bar, subject trespassed by officers and left area;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to suicidal threats on Sixth Street, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Pine and Sherman, subject trying to scare javelin out of yard;

• Officers responded to domestic at Love’s, verbal only parties separated and

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams 911: week of October 21
Williams 911 week of June 5-12
Williams 911: week of Nov. 28
Williams 911: week of April 3-14
Williams 911: week of August 29
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State