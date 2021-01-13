Williams 911: week of Dec. 31-Jan. 10

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) Dec. 31-Jan. 10 —

• Officers removed abandon vehicle on Railroad and Lewis;

• Officers responded to a fight at Canyon Club, subject assaulted but refused to cooperate;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle on Sheepmans;

• Officers responded to custody issue at Love’s Travel Stop, civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline with female not breathing at local hotel, CPR performed and subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC);

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to male trespassing on Rodeo Road, male arrested for trespassing;

• Officers responded to trespass at Circle K, subject removed;

• Officers responded to transient on Route 66, gave options to assistance;

• Officers responded to disturbance at health care center, male with mental issues taken to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to mental health situation at local hotel, subject transported to FMC;

• Officers responded to trespass on Rodgers, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66, nothing found;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Airport and Frank Way;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, turned out to be medical issue Lifeline responded;

• Officers responded to noise complaint at local hotel, hotel renter agreed to keep kids quiet;

• Officers responded to vehicle that hit garbage cans on Wells Fargo, vehicle gone, cans not damaged;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers took theft report on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to transient getting into yards on Mountain Man Trail, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to numerous firework calls;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead with heavily intoxicated male;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to hunter in Cataract Park;

• Officers responded to disturbance on First Street, verbal only, parties separated;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle at local hotel that occurred a couple days prior;

• Officers responded to motorist assist on Fourth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, female and 18 year old daughter agreed to settle their differences and get along;

• Officers responded to local hotel reference a disturbance by same people, 18 year old left the area;

• Officers responded to male skate boarding in hotel parking lot, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers took report of sexual abuse, forwarded to detective;

• Officers took hit and run of parked vehicle report on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Airport, vehicle cited;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing issues on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street and Route 66, subject hit city light pole while parking vehicle;

• Officers responded to Ninth Street and Route 66 reference a possible DUI driver, vehicle not found;

• Officers responded to trespass at local business on Route 66, subject trespassed from business;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated guest fell asleep in lobby, taken to room;

• Officers responded to domestic on Seventh Street and Railroad, male subject arrested for child neglect and disorderly conduct;

• Officers conducted a mandatory 30 day tow on vehicle on Route 66 after driver was found to have never had a license, subject cited and released;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Senior call list participant on Humboldt;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, female trespassed from hotel;

• Officers conducted welfare check on senior list participant on Tenth Street;

• Officers responded to excessive smoke on Second Street, coming from chimney;

• Officers took in found property on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Trilogy;

• Officers responded to threats on Route 66, occurred on Facebook, victim told how to get injunction;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, civil matter, unhappy customer;

• Officers assisted Lifeline Ambulance with male down in front of bank;

• Officers responded to fight on First Street and Route 66, male very intoxicated transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers took in found property at Grand Canyon Railway;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male refusing to leave Sultana Bar, subject trespassed by officers and left area;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to suicidal threats on Sixth Street, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Pine and Sherman, subject trying to scare javelin out of yard;

• Officers responded to domestic at Love’s, verbal only parties separated and

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.