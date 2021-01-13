Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan named Coconino County Board Chairman
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Jan. 12, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted to name District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan as its next chairman.
Ryan said he was honored for yet another opportunity to represent the Board and residents as chairman.
“Supervisor Archuleta has shown great leadership in her role as Chair during this time of truly unmatched challenges. We are all grateful for her passion and commitment, as always, to our residents,” Ryan said. “I expect the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that face our community to remain. I recognize the great responsibility of this role and commit to working tirelessly in service to our community.”
The Board also voted unanimously to name District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler to continue as vice chair.
“I am pleased to serve the County as vice chair of the Board of Supervisors. I have worked with Supervisor Ryan for many years and our partnership will continue as we assume these roles to lead the County,” Fowler said.
Supervisors Ryan and Fowler began their leadership roles Jan. 12 and will serve in those positions until fall of 2021.
- Obituary: Annie Shumway
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Vaccination program underway at Prescott VA, more than 500 administered
- Agritourism camp approved for Garland Prairie in Williams
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Making retirement a priority: Robynn Eckel calls it a career at the post office
- Williams City Council to address coaster park, sanitation rates at Jan. 14 meeting
- Obituary: Frank Carrillo
- 23 active COVID cases reported in Williams as county moves into Phase 1b vaccinations
- Flagstaff minimum wage bumps to $15 per hour, state to $12.15
- Flagstaff Medical Center reports record COVID cases
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
- Armed robbery suspect sought by Williams Police
- Obituary: Jody Lynn Gierke
- 23-year-old man dies on South Kaibab Trail
- Williams man killed in accident on SR 64
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Flagstaff minimum wage bumps to $15 per hour, state to $12.15
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: