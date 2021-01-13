Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan named Coconino County Board Chairman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Jan. 12, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted to name District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan as its next chairman.

Ryan said he was honored for yet another opportunity to represent the Board and residents as chairman.

“Supervisor Archuleta has shown great leadership in her role as Chair during this time of truly unmatched challenges. We are all grateful for her passion and commitment, as always, to our residents,” Ryan said. “I expect the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that face our community to remain. I recognize the great responsibility of this role and commit to working tirelessly in service to our community.”

The Board also voted unanimously to name District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler to continue as vice chair.

“I am pleased to serve the County as vice chair of the Board of Supervisors. I have worked with Supervisor Ryan for many years and our partnership will continue as we assume these roles to lead the County,” Fowler said.

Supervisors Ryan and Fowler began their leadership roles Jan. 12 and will serve in those positions until fall of 2021.