Williams Food Pantry relocates

Mary Smith gathers items during a distribution at Williams Food Pantry and More Dec. 23. Williams Food Pantry and More is asking for the community’s help in finding a new location for its operation. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 11:56 a.m.

Beginning in February, Williams Food Pantry and More will be temporarily passing out food at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 750 Airport Road.

The Pantry will be handing out boxes Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Pantry is actively seeking a new location for its operation. As of Jan. 31, the lease on their current location was not renewed.

More information is available from Charles or Deb Hoag at (928) 255-9039 or on the Pantry's Facebook page.

