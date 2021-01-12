Williams Food Pantry relocates

Beginning in February, Williams Food Pantry and More will be temporarily passing out food at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 750 Airport Road.

The Pantry will be handing out boxes Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Pantry is actively seeking a new location for its operation. As of Jan. 31, the lease on their current location was not renewed.

More information is available from Charles or Deb Hoag at (928) 255-9039 or on the Pantry's Facebook page.

