Williams City Council to address coaster park, sanitation rates at Jan. 14 meeting
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Jan. 14, Williams City Council will meet to discuss city business and hold three public meetings.
Council members will first hear from the public regarding the Fairway in the Pines development in Williams.
Councilmembers will also hear from the public regarding the proposed Canyon Coaster Adventure Park. The Williams Planning and Zoning Commission recently held a public hearing for rezoning of approximately 13 acres of a 20 acre parcel on the east side of Williams at 700 E. Route 66 for the park. The rezoning was approved by the commission in a 5-0 vote, Dec. 17.
The council will also hear about an increase to sanitation rates in the city.
The meeting takes place at City Hall, 113 South First Street in Williams at 7 p.m.
More information is available from the city at (928) 635-4451.
