OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Jan. 12
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams City Council to address coaster park, sanitation rates at Jan. 14 meeting

Williams City Council. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams City Council. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 12, 2021 10:57 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Jan. 14, Williams City Council will meet to discuss city business and hold three public meetings.

Council members will first hear from the public regarding the Fairway in the Pines development in Williams.

Councilmembers will also hear from the public regarding the proposed Canyon Coaster Adventure Park. The Williams Planning and Zoning Commission recently held a public hearing for rezoning of approximately 13 acres of a 20 acre parcel on the east side of Williams at 700 E. Route 66 for the park. The rezoning was approved by the commission in a 5-0 vote, Dec. 17.

The council will also hear about an increase to sanitation rates in the city.

The meeting takes place at City Hall, 113 South First Street in Williams at 7 p.m.

More information is available from the city at (928) 635-4451.

Council members will first hear from the public regarding the Fairway in the Pines development in Williams.

Councilmembers will also hear from the public regarding the proposed Canyon Coaster Adventure Park. The Williams Planning and Zoning Commission recently held a public hearing for rezoning of approximately 13 acres of a 20 acre parcel on the east side of Williams at 700 E. Route 66 for the park. The rezoning was approved by the commission in a 5-0 vote, Dec. 17.

The council will also hear about an increase to sanitation rates in the city.

The meeting takes place at City Hall, 113 South First Street in Williams at 7 p.m.

More information is available from the city at (928) 635-4451.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Golf Course development goes before Williams City Council June 27
Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
Stilo development plans for Tusayan clears first hurdle
Commissions and council to review Williams sign code
Williams City Council approves preliminary subdivision plat
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State