Paul Revere Transportation, L.L.C. receives new 10-year contract at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park's Tusayan Shuttle unloading at the Imax Theater, the first inbound stop in the community of Tusayan. (Photo/Carl Bowman, NPS)

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 10:35 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park has awarded the contract for the South Rim’s shuttle bus operation to Paul Revere Transportation, L.L.C.

The ten-year contract is in effect from Dec. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2030.

Under the new contract, Paul Revere, which previously held the contract, will continue to operate Grand Canyon’s shuttle bus system and maintain the park’s fleet of 33 compressed natural gas transit buses.

The shuttle bus system operates year-round and provides a way for visitors to access South Rim trails, viewpoints, and other areas of interest. Use of the shuttle bus service is free for visitors and is funded with park entrance fees. Buses are equipped with ramps and are wheelchair accessible. All buses are also equipped with two or three-capacity bicycle racks in front.

Grand Canyon’s transit system has been in operation since 1974 and is the heaviest utilized shuttle bus system within the National Park Service (NPS). Ridership on the system has grown considerably in the last decade, which has reduced the park’s carbon footprint and visitor congestion, particularly to the historic Grand Canyon Village.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were approximately 7.5 million boardings annually.

From March-September 2020, shuttle bus service was suspended on the South Rim due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In early September 2020, Paul Revere Transportation resumed service with modified operations to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Under these operations, the buses now carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place.

Paul Revere Transportation is based in Boston Massachusetts and specializes in fixed route public transportation. Besides operating numerous transportation systems in the Boston area, the company has operated the Grand Canyon shuttle bus system since 2000.

COVID-19 and shuttle operations

Because of the coronavirus, shuttle capacity is limited to 15 passengers.

Additional measures have been implemented for health and safety reasons. Precautions include the following:

Face masks/coverings are required.

Prior to entry passengers must have their own face mask/covering.

Hand sanitizer will be available for use.

Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line and on the bus.

Additionally, sidewalk decals, tape, and signage has been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing.

Buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance and shuttle bus staff are required to follow specific screening protocols when reporting to work each day.

More information about Grand Canyon National Park’s shuttle bus system is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm

Information provided by NPS

