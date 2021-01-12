Obituary: Annie Shumway

Annie Shumway, 68, passed through Heaven’s gate on Jan. 2, 2021.

Annie was surrounded by her children, in Phoenix, Arizona, when she peacefully went to be with Jesus.

Annie, and her twin brother Albert, were born to Chester and Genevieve on Aug. 25, 1952 in Burbank, California.

Michael Probst and Annie were married in December 1970. Over the years the couple welcomed four children, Rebecca, Catherine, Michele and Matthew.

Annie, a former Phoenix Law Enforcement Officer retired to Williams, Arizona, where she was a barber and much more.

Annie loved her home and farm in the hills and pines of Williams. She was an active participant in the community, volunteering with C.E.R.T, a High Country Fire Rescue fireboard member, with veterans and among many others.

Her involvement in church, community and numerous philanthropic endeavors allowed Annie to forge many cherished friendships.

Annie enjoyed her animals and many hobbies. She lived and loved well and will be greatly missed.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents and twin brother.

She is survived by four children, nine grand children and five great grandchildren.

Services will be Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh in the Pines, 2284 South Perkinsville Road in Williams. A graveside prayer and reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Annie to Law Enforcement Ministries or to Shiloh in the Pines Church.