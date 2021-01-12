OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Jan. 12
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Annie Shumway

Annie Shumway

Annie Shumway

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 11:04 a.m.

Annie Shumway, 68, passed through Heaven’s gate on Jan. 2, 2021.

Annie was surrounded by her children, in Phoenix, Arizona, when she peacefully went to be with Jesus.

Annie, and her twin brother Albert, were born to Chester and Genevieve on Aug. 25, 1952 in Burbank, California.

Michael Probst and Annie were married in December 1970. Over the years the couple welcomed four children, Rebecca, Catherine, Michele and Matthew.

Annie, a former Phoenix Law Enforcement Officer retired to Williams, Arizona, where she was a barber and much more.

Annie loved her home and farm in the hills and pines of Williams. She was an active participant in the community, volunteering with C.E.R.T, a High Country Fire Rescue fireboard member, with veterans and among many others.

Her involvement in church, community and numerous philanthropic endeavors allowed Annie to forge many cherished friendships.

Annie enjoyed her animals and many hobbies. She lived and loved well and will be greatly missed.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents and twin brother.

She is survived by four children, nine grand children and five great grandchildren.

Services will be Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh in the Pines, 2284 South Perkinsville Road in Williams. A graveside prayer and reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Annie to Law Enforcement Ministries or to Shiloh in the Pines Church.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituaries
Annie P. Calahan
Obituary: Donna Sue Lutts
Obituaries
Obituary: Laura Lee (McMahan) Payne
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State