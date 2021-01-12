Grand Canyon Conservancy leadership remains, new board member announced

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC), the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, has re-appointed Teresa Gavigan as Board Chair and Mitchell Walker as Vice Chair.

GCC also welcomed its newly elected board member, Charlie Galbraith.

GCC’s volunteer board includes 18 business and community leaders from throughout the U.S., who commit their time and expertise.

“As GCC continues its mission to support Grand Canyon National Park, we need bold, strategic thinkers like Charlie Galbraith,” said Theresa McMullan, Chief Executive Officer of GCC. “His expertise — alongside that of our current board members — will strengthen our efforts to safeguard this precious natural resource and its connected communities.”

About Charlie Galbraith

Charlie Galbraith is a member of the Navajo Nation. He is a partner at Jenner & Block LLP in Washington D.C. where he serves as co-chair of the Native American Law Practice and represents Native American tribes across the country.



Previously, he spent a decade working for the federal government as a staff member to a U.S. Senator and an Assistant United States Attorney in Arizona, and as the White House tribal liaison for President Barack Obama.

Galbraith is passionate about ensuring people of color are represented in the outdoors community and ensuring visitors can learn about the Native people of North America.

He is an avid hiker and climber who is determined to continue to explore every corner of the Grand Canyon on foot or by raft.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region.

Members fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat.

Information provided by GCC