OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Jan. 12
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free admission to state parks for Arizona residents Jan. 18

Arizona residents receive free entrance to more than 30 state parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 18. (Photo/Adobe stock)

Arizona residents receive free entrance to more than 30 state parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 18. (Photo/Adobe stock)

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 10:32 a.m.

PHOENIX — To help people get outside and explore Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Arizona residents will receive free admission to more than 30 state parks Jan. 18.

Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.

Fees will still apply for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events and concessions. Capacity at parks is limited to encourage social distancing, so please arrive early or call ahead. Temporary day-use closures may be in effect.

“Visiting an Arizona State Park is one of the best ways to get outside and explore all that Arizona has to offer,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We’re pleased to once again offer free admission to more than 30 state parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

More information is available at AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park.

Information provided by Arizona State Park and Trails

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona residents receive free admission to state parks Jan. 20
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Grand Canyon for Free
Grand Canyon National park to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entry Jan. 18
Grand Canyon National Park celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entry
Grand Canyon National Park to waive entrance fee in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 16
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State