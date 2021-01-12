Free admission to state parks for Arizona residents Jan. 18
PHOENIX — To help people get outside and explore Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Arizona residents will receive free admission to more than 30 state parks Jan. 18.
Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.
Fees will still apply for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events and concessions. Capacity at parks is limited to encourage social distancing, so please arrive early or call ahead. Temporary day-use closures may be in effect.
“Visiting an Arizona State Park is one of the best ways to get outside and explore all that Arizona has to offer,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We’re pleased to once again offer free admission to more than 30 state parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”
More information is available at AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park.
Information provided by Arizona State Park and Trails
