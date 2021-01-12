Fee free entrance days for National Parks across U.S. announced

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park along with 146 other National Park Service sites around the country that charge entrance fees will be free on six specific days this year.

The weekends were announced last week and are intended to encourage Americans seeking affordable vacations to visit their national treasures.

There are 391 NPS sites across the nation, 200 of which do not charge a fee.

Fee free days in 2021 include the following:

January 18: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

Visitors whose plans include additional days in the park will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours and use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them.

Information provided by NPS