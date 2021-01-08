Meteor Crater Rest Area closed for renovations through summer
Facilities remain open for truck parking only
FLAGSTAFF – The Meteor Crater Rest Area on Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow has closed for a nearly $3.5 million renovation project that’s expected to be completed by the fall.
While closed to the traveling public, the rest area will remain open for commercial truck parking only. Message signs placed on I-40 in each direction approaching the rest area will advise drivers of this.
Work planned for the rest area, located at milepost 235, includes upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, improvements to the water/wastewater system, as well as architectural, electrical, mechanical rehabilitation and site work.
During the closure, the nearest traveler facilities will be in Flagstaff and Winslow.
This work is part of a project that included the renovation of the Painted Cliffs Rest Area on I-40 near the New Mexico state line. That work was completed last September.
Information provided by ADOT
