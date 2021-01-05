OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Jan. 07
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Veterans welcomed in Williams for Arizona elk hunt

Members of Combat Warriors Inc. sight their rifles during a visit to the Williams Shooting Range in December. (Photo/Williams Sportsman’s Club)

Members of Combat Warriors Inc. sight their rifles during a visit to the Williams Shooting Range in December. (Photo/Williams Sportsman’s Club)

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 7:04 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — William’s Sportsman’s Club hosted its second group of U.S. military veterans in December for an elk hunt sponsored by Combat Warriors Inc., a 501c3 non-profit foundation based out of North Carolina.

Combat Warriors’ mission is to honor and support, emotionally and financially, the commitment and courage of combat veterans by providing quality outdoor experiences. Volunteers organize and promote dozens of events annually for groups of active duty and retired servicemen for hunting and fishing trips at locales offered by the group’s sponsors.

photo

Williams Sportsman's Club members and members of Combat Warriors Inc. gather for a photo at the Williams Shooting Range. (Photo/Williams Sportsman’s Club)

Mike Tierney, president of the group’s Northern Arizona Chapter and owner of Cow Hill Outfitters in Williams, donated a week-long elk hunting trip in support of this effort. Mike also set up a base camp off Spring Valley Road and coordinated with Keith Heimes, president of the William’s Sportsman’s Club, for a visit to the Williams Shooting Range to sight in rifles.

“It was an honor to provide the base camp and help with guide services. I’m looking forward to hosting another group of military personnel next year,” Tierney said.

Combat Warriors founder Bill Warren flew in from North Carolina to join the group, which consisted of five veterans and five event organizers. Warren acknowledged Tierney and Heimes’ efforts as indispensable and said they were the key to a successful week.

According to Warren, while the majority of the group’s funding resources are focused on outings for veterans, the group also reaches out to financially assist soldiers in times of need and have helped widows and their children get back on their feet when warriors are lost in battle.

Many of these veterans are active duty personnel serving in special operations units and shun the spotlight for security reasons.

Heimes said he was happy to assist the group and introduce more visitors to Williams and the shooting range.

“That’s one of the founding reasons the shooting range was created by the city — to entice visitation while also providing a resource to visiting hunters and an ongoing shooting sports venue to the residents of Williams and its outlying neighbors,” he said.

More information about Williams Sportsman’s Club is available from Bruce Speirs at bspeirs1055@gmail.com.

Information provided by Williams Sportsman’s Club

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Racks and rifles: Williams Sportsman’s Club hosts disabled veterans
Time at the range: Sportsman's group hosts women's only shoot
Shooting club to form non-profit organization
Williams Sportsman's Club Turkey 13 Fundraiser Shoot a success
Successful shoot
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State