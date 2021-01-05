Flagstaff minimum wage bumps to $15 per hour, state to $12.15

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Some Flagstaff and Williams residents will get a boost in pay this week as the minimum wage bumps up to $15 per hour, and the state to $12.15.

The Flagstaff wage jumps $2, from the wage set Jan. 1, 2020.

In November 2016, voters passed the citizen initiative Minimum Wage Act that became effective July 1, 2017.

On Jan. 1, 2018 the Flagstaff minimum wage increased to $11, in 2019 to $12, and in 2020 to $13 an hour.

The minimum hourly wage will move to $12 for Flagstaff tipped employees in 2021.

The wage covers employees that work 25 hours or more in a given calendar year within the Flagstaff area, except for Northern Arizona University, which operates under the federal minimum wage.

The wage will increase to $15.50 per hour in 2022 or $2 above the state’s wage. The hourly minimum wage will increase in January 2023 and each successive year, by the increase in the cost of living.

The wage will be paid for all hours worked regardless of the frequency of payment and regardless of whether the wage is paid on an hourly, salaried, commissioned, piece rate or any other basis.

The state of Arizona minimum wage moved from $12 per hour to $12.15 per hour effective Jan. 1 also.

Proposition 206, the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act, Arizona’s minimum wage has steadily climbed from $8.05 hour to its current rate.

After this year, the Arizona minimum wage will increase each year by the cost of living.

Anyone with questions about the wage can call the Office of Labor Standards at (928) 213-2071