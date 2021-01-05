Coconino County begins vaccinating long-term care residents, health providers

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona has decided to include people age 75 and older — over 534,000 residents — in the second phase of distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19, state officials announced Dec. 29.

People 75 or older are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications and be hospitalized, and the decision by a state committee of experts to prioritize those people is aligned with updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a separate statements.

federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a separate statements.

In Coconino County, CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff directly through a CDC program, Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care.

On Jan. 4, Coconino County public health staff vaccinated the first person against COVID-19 at the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site and was fully booked for vaccination appointments throughout the day.

As part of the vaccine roll out in Coconino County, Phase 1 partners Banner Health Page Hospital, North Country HealthCare (NCHC) and Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) began immunizing their frontline healthcare staff in late December.

County health officials said the vaccinations administered at Fort Tuthill and through partner organizations mark a major milestone in the county’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am immensely proud of the Coconino County team for its vaccination site and for the long road of planning and preparation it took to get here,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Coconino County stood up the first COVID-19 testing site in the entire state of Arizona and it has taken an equally innovative approach with the distribution of this vaccine with a focus on partnership, efficiency and equity.”

The CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services determined that vaccine will be provided to specific defined groups in Phases. The first phase (Phase 1) has three components (a, b, c). Phase 1a, the first group of individuals vaccinated, includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.

The prioritization is intended to protect those who are most at risk for exposure and severe outcomes due to COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death, and to reduce strain on Arizona’s hospitals.

Coconino County is providing Phase 1a vaccine eligibility information and vaccination registration information directly to employers in the defined groups. During Phase 1a, the Coconino County vaccination site will not be open to the public.

Employees identified in Phase 1a are receiving information and instructions regarding vaccination registration though their employers. Employers with qualifying Phase 1a employees can email covidvaccination@coconino.az.gov with questions.

As part of the vaccine roll out in Coconino County, Phase 1 partners Banner Health Page Hospital, North Country HealthCare (NCHC) and Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) began immunizing their frontline healthcare staff in late December.

County health officials said the vaccinations administered at Fort Tuthill and through partner organizations mark a major milestone in the county’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am immensely proud of the Coconino County team for its vaccination site and for the long road of planning and preparation it took to get here,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Coconino County stood up the first COVID-19 testing site in the entire state of Arizona and it has taken an equally innovative approach with the distribution of this vaccine with a focus on partnership, efficiency and equity.”

The CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services determined that vaccine will be provided to specific defined groups in Phases. The first phase (Phase 1) has three components (a, b, c). Phase 1a, the first group of individuals vaccinated, includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.

The prioritization is intended to protect those who are most at risk for exposure and severe outcomes due to COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death, and to reduce strain on Arizona’s hospitals.

Coconino County is providing Phase 1a vaccine eligibility information and vaccination registration information directly to employers in the defined groups. During Phase 1a, the Coconino County vaccination site will not be open to the public.

Employees identified in Phase 1a are receiving information and instructions regarding vaccination registration though their employers. Employers with qualifying Phase 1a employees can email covidvaccination@coconino.az.gov with questions.