OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Jan. 07
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino County begins vaccinating long-term care residents, health providers

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 6:49 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona has decided to include people age 75 and older — over 534,000 residents — in the second phase of distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19, state officials announced Dec. 29.

People 75 or older are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications and be hospitalized, and the decision by a state committee of experts to prioritize those people is aligned with updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a separate statements.

federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a separate statements.

In Coconino County, CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff directly through a CDC program, Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care.

On Jan. 4, Coconino County public health staff vaccinated the first person against COVID-19 at the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site and was fully booked for vaccination appointments throughout the day.

As part of the vaccine roll out in Coconino County, Phase 1 partners Banner Health Page Hospital, North Country HealthCare (NCHC) and Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) began immunizing their frontline healthcare staff in late December.

County health officials said the vaccinations administered at Fort Tuthill and through partner organizations mark a major milestone in the county’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am immensely proud of the Coconino County team for its vaccination site and for the long road of planning and preparation it took to get here,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Coconino County stood up the first COVID-19 testing site in the entire state of Arizona and it has taken an equally innovative approach with the distribution of this vaccine with a focus on partnership, efficiency and equity.”

The CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services determined that vaccine will be provided to specific defined groups in Phases. The first phase (Phase 1) has three components (a, b, c). Phase 1a, the first group of individuals vaccinated, includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.

The prioritization is intended to protect those who are most at risk for exposure and severe outcomes due to COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death, and to reduce strain on Arizona’s hospitals.

Coconino County is providing Phase 1a vaccine eligibility information and vaccination registration information directly to employers in the defined groups. During Phase 1a, the Coconino County vaccination site will not be open to the public.

Employees identified in Phase 1a are receiving information and instructions regarding vaccination registration though their employers. Employers with qualifying Phase 1a employees can email covidvaccination@coconino.az.gov with questions.

As part of the vaccine roll out in Coconino County, Phase 1 partners Banner Health Page Hospital, North Country HealthCare (NCHC) and Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) began immunizing their frontline healthcare staff in late December.

County health officials said the vaccinations administered at Fort Tuthill and through partner organizations mark a major milestone in the county’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am immensely proud of the Coconino County team for its vaccination site and for the long road of planning and preparation it took to get here,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Coconino County stood up the first COVID-19 testing site in the entire state of Arizona and it has taken an equally innovative approach with the distribution of this vaccine with a focus on partnership, efficiency and equity.”

The CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services determined that vaccine will be provided to specific defined groups in Phases. The first phase (Phase 1) has three components (a, b, c). Phase 1a, the first group of individuals vaccinated, includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.

The prioritization is intended to protect those who are most at risk for exposure and severe outcomes due to COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death, and to reduce strain on Arizona’s hospitals.

Coconino County is providing Phase 1a vaccine eligibility information and vaccination registration information directly to employers in the defined groups. During Phase 1a, the Coconino County vaccination site will not be open to the public.

Employees identified in Phase 1a are receiving information and instructions regarding vaccination registration though their employers. Employers with qualifying Phase 1a employees can email covidvaccination@coconino.az.gov with questions.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

First COVID-19 vaccines expected in Arizona by Dec. 15
Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
Flagstaff health care workers receive first vaccines
People 75 and older get higher Arizona vaccination priority
Flagstaff Medical Center reports record COVID cases
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State