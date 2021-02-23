Williams reports 1 case; Coconino County reports 287 total deaths
As of Feb. 22, there is one active case of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and three active cases in the 86046 zip code.
There have been a cumulative total of 530 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.
Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.
Ash Fork has 97 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 176. Parks has 71 cases and Seligman has recorded 45 cases.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 809,474 confirmed cases and 15,502 deaths in the state, since the pandemic began.
In the U.S., there have been 27,938,085 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 497,415 deaths, according to the CDC.
Coconino County
There are 16,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 287 deaths as of Feb. 22.
Testing available
Free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing is now available at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and North Country HealthCare. Rapid testing is available at select locations.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Information and a link to testing registration is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- Coaster park, tubing hill proposal gets greenlight in Williams
- Obituary: John Leroy Miller
- Could SpaceX be a game changer for rural internet in Coconino County?
- Obituary: Karen Pouquette
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Pandemic boredom buster: Building longboards on the rim
- Williams man receives 25 years for 2019 double homicide
- WUSD selects new superintendent
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Man arrested following 2-hour standoff with deputies in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- Williams man receives 25 years for 2019 double homicide
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open at noon Feb. 5 for Coconino County residents
- Williams City Council gives update on coaster park site visit
- Winter storm closes multiple highways in Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: