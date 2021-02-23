Williams reports 1 case; Coconino County reports 287 total deaths

As of Feb. 22, there is one active case of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and three active cases in the 86046 zip code.

There have been a cumulative total of 530 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.

Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.

Ash Fork has 97 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 176. Parks has 71 cases and Seligman has recorded 45 cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 809,474 confirmed cases and 15,502 deaths in the state, since the pandemic began.

In the U.S., there have been 27,938,085 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 497,415 deaths, according to the CDC.

Coconino County

There are 16,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 287 deaths as of Feb. 22.

Testing available

Free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing is now available at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and North Country HealthCare. Rapid testing is available at select locations.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Information and a link to testing registration is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.