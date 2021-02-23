OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Feb. 23
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona Lottery partners with Grand Canyon Conservancy for Desert View cultural site
$100,000 sponsorship to help transform Desert View into Inter-tribal Cultural Heritage Site

A reimagined Inter-tribal Cultural Heritage Site at Desert View Watchtower, located at the eastern entrance of Grand Canyon National Park will allow visitors to learn about and interact with Arizona tribal members. (Photo/Grand Canyon Conservancy)

A reimagined Inter-tribal Cultural Heritage Site at Desert View Watchtower, located at the eastern entrance of Grand Canyon National Park will allow visitors to learn about and interact with Arizona tribal members. (Photo/Grand Canyon Conservancy)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 23, 2021 2:11 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

$500,000 grant for Tribal Heritage Project to be used at Grand Canyon's Desert View
NPS seeks public comment on proposed inter-tribal cultural site at Desert View
Finding the first voice at Desert View
Arizona Lottery donates $50,000 to Canyon Field Schools
Grand Canyon celebrates 100 years as a crown jewel in America's park system
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State