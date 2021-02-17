Obituary: Karen Pouquette
Karen Pouquette was born April 9, 1942 in El Paso Texas, and passed away on February 3, 2021 in Phoeinx, Arizona at the age of 78.
Karen was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed and loved by all she left behind.
Karen preceded her husband (Bob Pouquette), in death by six days. They had been married 24 years and had been sweethearts all their lives.
Karen was active in her community in garden club, book clubs and helping with the upkeep of the flower beds at the Wickenburg Museum.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Packer (Alan Lindley), her children, Lori Palmer (Charlie), Kelly Thomas (Dave) Bonnie Logerquist (Scott) and Stepson Clay Pouquette (Robyn). Grandchildren Kevin Logerquist (Jessica), Katelyn Logerquist (Seaver Yates), Bobbie Joe, CJ and Coleton Pouquette, great grandchildren, Lochlan Logerquist-Yates, Zela Logerquist and Daphney and Kinley Lynch. We will remember her laugh and smile and miss her every day.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com arrangements under the direction of Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory.
