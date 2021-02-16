Williams 911: week of Feb. 8-14

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from Feb. 8-14.

• Officers responded to burglary of vehicle at Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, burglary caught on video along with suspect vehicle, we believe this this is the same suspect from two vehicle burglaries from last week.

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s.

• Officers took in found property on Railroad.

• Officers responded to five transients loitering on Grand Canyon Blvd, they were told to move on and complied, had several other calls on subjects throughout day.

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fulton, turned out to be civil issue.

• Officers responded to female transient needing welfare check at McDonalds.

• Officers took report of theft of services from local restaurant, civil matter.

• Officers responded to man down on Route 66, subject was resting, transient.

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Sheridan.

• Officers assisted Williams Fire Department with smoke on a building on Grand Canyon Blvd.

• Officers responded to an intoxicated male on Rodeo.

• Officers responded to javelina knocking over trash cans on 1st.

• Officers responded to unresponsive female on Locust, Lifeline Ambulance transported.

• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers arrested a male after traffic stop for possession of dangerous drugs (mushrooms), identity theft of another, fraud and possession of stolen credit cards.

• Officers arrested a male for three city warrants.

• Officers arrested a male on Locust for making terroristic threats, subject threatened to kill Williams Police Officers and employees of lifeline and posted those threats on Facebook.

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers responded to an alarm on Country Club.

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s.

• Officers assisted DPS with locating their officers who dispatch couldn’t get through to on radio.

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Grand Canyon Blvd.

• Officers responded to missing person, subject found in Texas on vacation.

• Officers took hit and run accident at Love’s.

• Officers assisted DPS with male walking on Freeway.

• Officers responded to suspicious person and vehicle at Loves.

• Officers responded to domestic on Hereford no domestic just being loud.

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released.

• Officers arrested a male for fictitious plates on vehicle on Route 66, cited and released.

• Officers responded to 4 day old not breathing, officers removed mucus from child’s throat and she began breathing again, transported by Lifeline.

• Officers conducted welfare check on 8th.

• Officers took in found property on Route 66.

• Officers responded to dogs locked in car at local hotel, owner removed them.

• Officers responded to possible drunk driver in Grand Canyon Railway hotel parking lot, subject had medical issue, officers had to break window to removed subject who was transported to hospital by Lifeline.

• Officers responded to dead body near golf course, officers found male who committed suicide, medical examiner called and took body.

• Officers responded to intoxicated female refusing to leave bar, after officer arrival she was trespassed.

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel.

• Officers responded to criminal damage on Fulton, female thought her mirror was broken, just covered with snow.

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, slide offs, semi parking and accidents.

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on 7th.

• Officers responded to juveniles knocking and running on Fulton.

• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th.

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Route 66, 88 year old female having hard time driving not DUI.

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Route 66.

• Officers took private property hit and run accident at Safeway.

• Officers responded to man down on Grand Canyon Blvd, medical issue turned over to Lifeline.

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, intoxicated subject removed.

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at local RV park.

• Officers responded to local hotel reference one year old locked in room, maintenance opened door.

• Officers assisted with funeral procession.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.