OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Feb. 18
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Michael Sanders

Michael Sanders (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Michael Sanders (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 16, 2021 8:33 p.m.

Michael Sanders is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

Michael has played football and baseball in Williams, and has also spent time as a manger for several sports. He played football for three years.

Michael is in the National Honor Society.

His favorite classes at the high school were welding and the science classes.

He said Mr. Brownlee, Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Gutshall encouraged him throughout school.

He enjoys relaxing in his spare time.

“I spend so much time with school, I like to calm myself down and relax.”

Michael plans to attend the University of Arizona and live with his sister Mikayla.

He would like to study physics.

His best memories from high school were attending the state championship football games.

“Win or lose I enjoyed watching it, I didn’t care about winning. I liked to go for the experience,” he said.

If he went on a road trip he would take Ben, Jimmy, Steven, Tuna and Hunter with him

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State