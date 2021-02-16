WHS senior spotlight: Michael Sanders
Michael Sanders is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.
Michael has played football and baseball in Williams, and has also spent time as a manger for several sports. He played football for three years.
Michael is in the National Honor Society.
His favorite classes at the high school were welding and the science classes.
He said Mr. Brownlee, Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Gutshall encouraged him throughout school.
He enjoys relaxing in his spare time.
“I spend so much time with school, I like to calm myself down and relax.”
Michael plans to attend the University of Arizona and live with his sister Mikayla.
He would like to study physics.
His best memories from high school were attending the state championship football games.
“Win or lose I enjoyed watching it, I didn’t care about winning. I liked to go for the experience,” he said.
If he went on a road trip he would take Ben, Jimmy, Steven, Tuna and Hunter with him
- Man arrested following 2-hour standoff with deputies in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Williams man receives 25 years for 2019 double homicide
- Body recovered below South Rim at Grand Canyon
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Flagstaff police ID 2 who died after car crash
- Williams 911: Feb. 1-7
- Snow expected in Williams this weekend, 3-5 inches expected
- Bearizona expands temporary grizzly bear habitat, unveils documentary on orphaned cubs
- Reward up to $60,000 for Arizona park ranger missing since 1980
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- Man arrested following 2-hour standoff with deputies in Chino Valley
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
- A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Williams man receives 25 years for 2019 double homicide
- COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open at noon Feb. 5 for Coconino County residents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: