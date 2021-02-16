WHS Senior spotlight: Elaina Foley
Elaina Foley is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since the third grade.
Elaina has been active in martial arts programs after school. She does Tae Kwan Do and Kung Fu.
At the school she participates in the drama program as a stage hand.
In her free time she likes to draw and hang out with friends.
Her favorite classes were chemistry and her language arts classes.
“I liked working with Mrs. Schober, she helped me figure it out,” she said.
The teachers that inspired her include Ms. Kahr, Mrs. Schober and Mr. Elliot.
Her best memories are being part of the drama program.
She said Mrs. Stearns was one teacher that provided a lot of encouragement to her.
Elaina plans to attend Northern Arizona University and live with her sisters. She would like to study chemistry.
If she took a final road trip with friends she would include Emma Gordon, Robert Hudspeth, Emily Noble, Jose Seldago and Kristen Tozer.
