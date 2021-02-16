Trail closures, limited drinking water for Grand Canyon hikers Feb. 15-18
Grand Canyon prepares for multi-day shutdown to repair Transcanyon Water Pipeline
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 15, Grand Canyon National Park will begin repairing a leak in the Transcanyon Pipeline (TCP) at Phantom Ranch.
As part of this repair, the TCP will be turned off and trail closures will be in place to allow crews to fix the existing pipeline. The project is expected to continue through Feb. 18.
Repair operations will last daily from approximately 9 a.m.-5 p.m. During this time, visitors should be aware of the following conditions:
• Hikers will not be able to access Phantom Ranch via the Silver Bridge and should be prepared to cross the Colorado River at the Black Bridge via the River Trail or the South Kaibab Trail.
• Drinking water will be unavailable at Bright Angel and Cottonwood campgrounds and the Manzanita Rest Area during the shutdown. Day hikers and backpackers should be prepared to carry all drinking water or be able to treat creek water for drinking.
• Crews must turn off the power to Phantom Ranch from approximately 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day for safety purposes.
Phantom Ranch will begin water conservation measures Feb. 15 that will last the duration of the project.
Grand Canyon National Park has a large and complex water utility system that provides water to six million annual visitors in addition to about 2,500 residents who live within the park. Visitors and residents on the South Rim will still have access to water during the planned TCP shutdown via a water storage system. However, during the shutdown visitors and residents are encouraged to practice basic water conservation measures.
More information on backcountry updates in Grand Canyon National Park is available from the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates page at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm.
