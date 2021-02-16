Spelling bee superstars: WEMS student advances to county bee
Originally Published: February 16, 2021 9:02 p.m.
Williams Elementary-Middle School students recently competed in an annual school spelling bee. From left: Second place winner fifth grader Kailee Davis, first place winner fifth grader Kamryn Wurz, third place winner third grader Laila Trujillo and fourth place winner fifth grader Triston Zicopoulos. First place winner Kamryn Wurz will go on to compete at the Coconino County Spelling Bee.
