WHS senior spotlight: Emma Gordon
Emma Gordon is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended all four years at the high school.
Elaina has participated in the band and drama club. She plays the flute, clarinet and baritone.
Her favorite activity was marching in the band at football games.
She is also in the National Honor Society.
Her favorite classes were biology and her government/economics class.
She said Mrs. Stearns was one teacher that provided a lot of encouragement to her.
“We all miss her a lot,” she said.
However, Emma said she appreciates all of her teachers at WHS.
When looking back on her high school experience, she said traveling with the band was one of her favorite memories.
“But I’m really going to miss just being here at the high school,” she said.
Although she is unsure of her final plans, she has been accepted to Grand Canyon University. She is interested in education or forensics.
If she took a final road trip with friends, she would include Elaina, Robert, Emily, Jose and Kristen.
