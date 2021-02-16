OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Feb. 16
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Greg King sworn in as Williams Precinct Constable

Williams Justice Court Judge Rob Krombeen (left) administers the oath of office to Greg King, who will serve as constable of the Williams precinct. (Photo/Williams Justice Court)

Williams Justice Court Judge Rob Krombeen (left) administers the oath of office to Greg King, who will serve as constable of the Williams precinct. (Photo/Williams Justice Court)

Originally Published: February 16, 2021 12:59 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After the resignation of Williams Constable Rick Remender in December, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors appointed Greg King as Constable of the Williams precinct Jan. 5.

“We are thankful at the Williams Justice Court for Greg’s willingness to step up to the plate and assume these important responsibilities with such a short notice,” said Williams Justice Court Judge Rob Krombeen.

King has served as a bailiff at the Williams Justice Court for two years. He retired to Williams after a successful career with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

King has attended the Arizona State Constable Association annual training and has embraced his new responsibilities. Those responsibilities include serving various papers and writs issued by the court, and will take King across the precinct from Williams to Bellemont, Parks, Valle, Grand Canyon, Kaibab Estates West and along the county line near Peach Springs.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State