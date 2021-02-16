Grand Canyon reports 171 COVID-19 cases, testing offered by appointment
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park remains open year round for visitors, but those planning to visit during the winter months should plan for unexpected changes in the weather along with some seasonal closures, and adjustments for COVID-19.
As of Feb. 15, there are 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases in zip code 86023 (Grand Canyon and Tusayan). There are 42 confirmed cases inside the park, with 42 recovered cases.
There is 15,855 confirmed cases in Coconino County and 281 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Arizona, there are 798,608 confirmed cases and 14,978 deaths. More than 4,066,558 tests have been administered.
In the U.S., there have been 27,417,468 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 482,536 deaths. More than 52,884,356 vaccines have been administered.
Testing
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at North Country Health Care at Grand Canyon and from Coconino County Health and Human Services. Swab and saliva testing are both available — advanced registration is required for saliva based testing. Those who choose the saliva testing should abstain from food or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test. Testing is free of charge.
The Grand Canyon Clinic has hours for COVID testing on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Those needing a test outside of this hour, will need an order from their health care provider saying a test is warranted.
More information is available from or www.northcountryhealthcare.org or www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
Information provided by NPS, the CDC and Coconino County Health and Human Services
