Community calendar: week of Feb. 17

SAVE-MTR cat food drive

SAVE-MTR is putting on a dry cat food drive for the cat sanctuary in Parks. The sanctuary currently feeds more than 200 cats. The drive will go through March 15. More information is available from Robynn at (928) 635-4726.

Girl Scout cookies available at Old Trails True Value

Girl Scout Cookies are available for sale at Old Trails True Value in Williams Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26-27 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Veterans Sake

Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725.

Williams Food Pantry distribution Feb. 26

Williams Food Pantry and More will be handing out boxes Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 750 Airport Road. More information is available from Charles or Debbie Hoag at (928) 255-9039 or on the Pantry's Facebook page.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

