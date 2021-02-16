Coconino County now vaccinating all groups in Phase 1b

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County and its healthcare vaccination partners are now vaccinating all groups in Phase 1b effective immediately.

Individuals in Phase 1a and priority populations in Phase 1b continue to be eligible.

Phase 1a: Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff

Phase 1b priority populations: Education and childcare workers, teachers and staff. This includes all school and higher education staff who normally interact with other staff and students, and bus drivers, cafeteria workers, facilities staff etc.; law enforcement and protective services (corrections, other emergency response staff); Individuals aged 65 and older.

Phase 1b additional populations (newly included):

Power and utility workers, food and agriculture related occupations (packaging and distribution workers, grocery and restaurant workers), transportation and material moving occupations (public transportation providers, airlines, gas stations, auto shop workers, and other transportation network providers), state and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government and other essential workers (e.g., business and financial services, supply chain for critical goods, funeral services, critical traders, etc.) and adults with high risk medical conditions living in shelter or other congregate living settings

Proof of eligibility within the Phase 1a and Phase 1b is required.

Those seeking vaccination are asked to bring proof of occupation such as a paystub, employment badge, a letter from an employer, or a driver’s license or ID displaying a date of birth. Those without proper eligibility identification may be turned away.

More information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Coconino County, the phases of vaccine distribution and locations is available at coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.

The Fort Tuthill vaccination site is currently open to the defined eligible groups and is not open to the general public.

The exact timeline of vaccine distribution among Phase 1 priority groups and Phase 2 and 3 remaining populations will depend on factors such as how many vaccine types have been approved, how many doses have been manufactured and allocated to Coconino County, how many individuals decide to get vaccinated, and other logistical factors. As more vaccine is available to more groups of people, more locations will open to provide vaccine.

Vaccine distribution

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Feb. 15, more than 52,884,356 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S.

In Arizona, there has been a total of 1,217,126 vaccines administered.

On the Navajo Nation, which is one of the hardest hit populations in Arizona, a total of 82,533 vaccines have been administered. The Navajo Nation is the second largest Native American reservation in the U.S. with more than 298,000 enrolled members and 173,000 Navajos living within the reservation borders.

Information provided by Coconino County, Center for Disease Control and Prevention.