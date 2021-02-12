OFFERS
Snow expected in Williams this weekend, 3-5 inches expected

Snow is expected this weekend in Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: February 12, 2021 2:31 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A winter storm will bring more snow to Williams this weekend beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening.

A cumulative 3-5 inches is expected for Williams, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter weather advisory for areas above 6,000 feet beginning 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 through 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.

A warmer system will bring a slight chance for mainly rain showers today. Rain and snow mix will be possible down to 6,500 feet. Accumulating snow will be light and only across the highest peaks and plateaus.

As of this afternoon, light rain and clouds have settled over Williams. Winds are from 9 to 11 mph. Tonight the low will be around 28 degrees.

A second, much colder and wetter system is forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, there is a chance of rain showers before 4 p.m., with mixed rain and snow showers. The high will be near 45 degrees, with expected strong southwest winds with gusts up to 50 mph on Saturday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches possible in Williams, Flagstaff and Parks.

Higher amounts are expected above 7,000 feet, with up to 12 inches possible in the White Mountains.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500 feet Sunday morning with only minor accumulations expected at the lowest elevations.

On Sunday, there is a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. It will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees, with winds from 10 to 22 mph. New snow of half an inch is possible.

On Monday night, there is a 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 p.m., and on Tuesday there is a 40 percent chance of snow showers. High will be around 41 degrees

