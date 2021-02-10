Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas

Henry was born in Williams, Arizona on May 24, 1933. Marilyn was born in Bogue, Kansas on Jan. 4, 1938.



Married in Topeka, Kansas on July 25, 1959, they shared 61 years together and will continue their love in Heaven as they have both gone to be with the Lord. Henry passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, and Marilyn passed away on Feb. 6, 2021.

Henry retired from the United States Air Force after 28 years of service, during which he and Marilyn experienced lasting memories and friendships.

Henry and Marilyn are survived by their three children, David and his wife Teresa, Kevin and his wife Sally, and Teresa; nine grandchildren, Devin, Colin, Audrey, Adrienne, Brandon, Chaz, Dylan, Trey, and Avery; two great-granddaughters, Kynleigh and Cecilie; and preceded in death by their granddaughter, Casey. Papa and Nana will never be gone from our hearts or our minds. They have left us an eternity of love that will be with us forever.

A memorial mass will be held on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 900 W. Grant Ave., Williams, Arizona. Interment will be at the Williams Cemetery following the mass. Arrangements were made by Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff, Arizona.

We, the family, wish to express our appreciation for the loving care given to Henry and Marilyn by Harvard House of Care. Lili and JR were truly angelic blessings to our family. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.