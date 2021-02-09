Vikings basketball posts wins last week
Vikings post string of wins against Ash Fork, Fredonia and Rancho Solano
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings had a full week of basketball, posting several wins over 1A rival teams.
The boys began the week with a 66-31 win over Rancho Solano Feb. 2. They followed this up with three back to back games against Ash Fork, Fredonia and El Capitan.
The Vikings easily took wins against Ash Fork, 67-28, and Fredonia, 72-24, before being stopped by El Capitan, 67-49, Feb. 6.
The Vikings are now 6-2 for the season.
The Lady Vikings continued their aggressive play by posting three wins this week.
The girls faced Ash Fork Feb. 4, winning 59-33. They followed up with a 69-35 win over Fredonia, Feb. 5 and a 53-33 win over El Capitan Feb. 6
The Lady Vikings are now 6-1 for the season.
The boys travel to Flagstaff - BASIS Feb. 9, and Salome Feb. 11 before returning home to face Seligman Feb. 13.
The girls have one game, Feb. 11, against Salome on the road.
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open at noon Feb. 5 for Coconino County residents
- Williams City Council gives update on coaster park site visit
- Fresh snow and a sled: Williams enjoys a week of snow
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Williams 911: Jan. 23-30
- Grand Canyon reports 147 COVID-19 cases, Tusayan to host testing center Feb. 4
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Obituary: Annie Shumway
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- Coconino County sees high demand for COVID-19 vaccine
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
- Agritourism camp approved for Garland Prairie in Williams
- A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
- Doctor shortage: New family medicine residency brings students to rural Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: