Vikings basketball posts wins last week

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings had a full week of basketball, posting several wins over 1A rival teams.

The boys began the week with a 66-31 win over Rancho Solano Feb. 2. They followed this up with three back to back games against Ash Fork, Fredonia and El Capitan.

The Vikings easily took wins against Ash Fork, 67-28, and Fredonia, 72-24, before being stopped by El Capitan, 67-49, Feb. 6.

The Vikings are now 6-2 for the season.

The Lady Vikings continued their aggressive play by posting three wins this week.

The girls faced Ash Fork Feb. 4, winning 59-33. They followed up with a 69-35 win over Fredonia, Feb. 5 and a 53-33 win over El Capitan Feb. 6

The Lady Vikings are now 6-1 for the season.

The boys travel to Flagstaff - BASIS Feb. 9, and Salome Feb. 11 before returning home to face Seligman Feb. 13.

The girls have one game, Feb. 11, against Salome on the road.