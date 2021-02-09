Rowdy: week of Feb. 10
Originally Published: February 9, 2021 10:50 a.m.
Most Read
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open at noon Feb. 5 for Coconino County residents
- Williams City Council gives update on coaster park site visit
- Fresh snow and a sled: Williams enjoys a week of snow
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Williams 911: Jan. 23-30
- Grand Canyon reports 147 COVID-19 cases, Tusayan to host testing center Feb. 4
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Obituary: Annie Shumway
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- Coconino County sees high demand for COVID-19 vaccine
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
- Agritourism camp approved for Garland Prairie in Williams
- A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
- Doctor shortage: New family medicine residency brings students to rural Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: