Grant writing workshops Feb. 16 and 18
Organizations serving residents of the Williams area are invited to attend a grant application workshop hosted by the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.
The grant application workshops equips organizations with helpful knowledge in preparing for the annual competitive grant cycle.
Attendance is highly encouraged for any organization wishing to apply for grants in 2021.
Topics to be discussed include an overview of the new ACF online grants center, grant guidelines and elements of an effective application.
Grant application workshop No.1:
Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. - virtual event
Grant application workshop No.2:
Feb. 18 from noon to 2:00 p.m. - virtual event
The same information will be provided at each workshop so nonprofits are encouraged to attend whichever one works best with their schedule.
Both will be hosted virtually to protect the safety of our communities and staff. Visit azfoundation.org/NorthernAZGrants to register.
For more information on the grant workshops, contact Regional Philanthropic Coordinator Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or call 928.526.1956.
