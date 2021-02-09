Community calendar: week of Feb. 10
Williams Food Pantry distribution Feb. 12, 26
Williams Food Pantry and More will be handing out boxes Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 750 Airport Road. More information is available from Charles or Debbie Hoag at (928) 255-9039 or on the Pantry's Facebook page.
Home needed for cats
Three cats are in need of a home after their owner passed away last week. More information is available from Robynn at (928) 635-4726.
Girl Scout cookies available at Old Trails True Value
Girl Scout Cookies are available for sale at Old Trails True Value in Williams on Feb. 5-6, Feb. 13, Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26-27 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Valentine's weekend bake sale Feb. 12
A Valentine's Day bake sale will be held Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Old Trails True Value in Williams. All goods will be wrapped and packaged.
Veterans Sake
Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.
To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com
