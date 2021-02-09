Body recovered below South Rim at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 3, Grand Canyon Emergency Services conducted a recovery operation near the Yavapai Geology Museum for a missing subject.

The individual was located deceased approximately 450 feet below the Canyon’s rim. Technical rescuers were lowered down to the victim’s location, and the body was extracted via a helicopter long-line. Grand Canyon law enforcement rangers are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.



Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park