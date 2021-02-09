OFFERS
Body recovered below South Rim at Grand Canyon

Technical rescue technicians build a high angle rescue system over the edge of the Grand Canyon Feb. 3 to recover a body on the South Rim. The tripod device near the rim of the canyon is an Arizona Vortex. The vortex assists rescuers with managing loads at the transition from the horizontal to the vertical plane. (Photo/NPS, E. Foss)

Originally Published: February 9, 2021 10:38 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 3, Grand Canyon Emergency Services conducted a recovery operation near the Yavapai Geology Museum for a missing subject.

Rescuers suspend from a line over the edge of the South Rim to recover a body Feb. 3. (Photo/NPS, E. Foss)

The individual was located deceased approximately 450 feet below the Canyon’s rim. Technical rescuers were lowered down to the victim’s location, and the body was extracted via a helicopter long-line. Grand Canyon law enforcement rangers are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park

