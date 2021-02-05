OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Feb. 05
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Vikings basketball hits the courts

Drew Logan passes the ball during a game with the St. Michaels Cardinal Jan. 28. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Drew Logan passes the ball during a game with the St. Michaels Cardinal Jan. 28. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: February 5, 2021 12:55 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Nothing is guaranteed anymore.

Every day is a gamble during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Williams Vikings basketball teams have persevered and now have four games under their belts.

Despite a stop and start as the Arizona Interscholastic Association waivered with a decision to cancel the season and eventually gave the go ahead with COVID-19 safety modifications in place, the Williams Vikings basketball teams have put on a show of force in their first games of the season.

In an era where masks are required for play, the Vikings have adjusted and managed dominant wins already this season.

The Lady Vikes pulled off a big win Jan. 28, where the beat the St. Michaels Cardinals in a triple overtime thriller. The final score, 62-60.

The Williams girls are now 3-1, with wins over Joseph City (58-39), Mayer (45-35) and St. Michaels, and one loss to Mogollon (51-49).

The girls were 21-9 last year and advanced to the 1A State tournament where they beat Valley Union in the first round, but lost to Rock Point in the quarterfinals.

The Vikings boys are now 4-0, with wins over Seligman (86-16), Mogollon (86-83), St. Michael (58-51) and Mayer (70-32).

The teams travel to Ash Fork Feb. 4 and then return home to face Fredonia and El Capitan.

Photo Gallery

Vikings Vs Cardinals
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State