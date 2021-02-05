Williams Vikings basketball hits the courts

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Nothing is guaranteed anymore.

Every day is a gamble during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Williams Vikings basketball teams have persevered and now have four games under their belts.

Despite a stop and start as the Arizona Interscholastic Association waivered with a decision to cancel the season and eventually gave the go ahead with COVID-19 safety modifications in place, the Williams Vikings basketball teams have put on a show of force in their first games of the season.

In an era where masks are required for play, the Vikings have adjusted and managed dominant wins already this season.

The Lady Vikes pulled off a big win Jan. 28, where the beat the St. Michaels Cardinals in a triple overtime thriller. The final score, 62-60.

The Williams girls are now 3-1, with wins over Joseph City (58-39), Mayer (45-35) and St. Michaels, and one loss to Mogollon (51-49).

The girls were 21-9 last year and advanced to the 1A State tournament where they beat Valley Union in the first round, but lost to Rock Point in the quarterfinals.

The Vikings boys are now 4-0, with wins over Seligman (86-16), Mogollon (86-83), St. Michael (58-51) and Mayer (70-32).

The teams travel to Ash Fork Feb. 4 and then return home to face Fredonia and El Capitan.