COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open at noon Feb. 5 for Coconino County residents

Stock photo

Originally Published: February 4, 2021 5:43 p.m.

COCONINO COUNTY – Northern Arizona Healthcare and Coconino County have announced they will be accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Feb. 5.

The vaccine appointments are extremely limited, but those who live in Coconino County and are in the 1a or 1b priority categories are encouraged to try to sign up.

Elk's Lodge

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAHC) will be distributing the vaccine at the Elk's Lodge in Flagstaff. Appointments can only be scheduled online, no phone calls are accepted. No walk-ins are accepted either.

Appointments for the NAHC site can be made online at www.nahealth.com/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccination-info

Appointments are expected to fill up within the first few hours.

Current information about vaccination priority categories can be found at https://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine

Ft. Tuthill site

Coconino County will also be opening an additional 200 COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the week of Feb. 8 – 12 at the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site.

Registration will be available beginning at noon on Friday, Feb. 5. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can visit coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine and navigate to the SPECIAL REGISTRATION - Fort Tuthill, Flagstaff First Dose link. Individuals without internet access or those who require assistance can call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.

Registration is open to eligible individuals in Phase 1a, including healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff, and Priority Groups within Phase 1b. Priority populations in Phase 1b are:

• Education and childcare workers, teachers and staff. This includes all school and higher education staff who normally interact with other staff and students, and bus drivers, cafeteria workers, facilities staff etc.

• Law enforcement and protective services (corrections, other emergency response staff).

• Individuals aged 65 and older.

The community is encouraged to check Coconino County’s vaccine webpage at coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine for updates and information. Links to vaccination partner registration options are included on the website. Individuals without internet access and who require assistance can call the COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.

