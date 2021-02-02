OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 03
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams reports 14 cases; Coconino County reports 257 total deaths

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted via a nasal swab or saliva. (Adobe Stock)

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted via a nasal swab or saliva. (Adobe Stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 11:22 a.m.

As of Feb. 1, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and 7 active cases in the 86046 zip code.

There have been a cummulative total of 484 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.

Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.

Ash Fork has 86 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 147. Parks has 71 cases and Seligman has recorded 47 cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 762,145 confirmed cases and 13,124 deaths in the state, since the pandemic began.

In the U.S., there have been 25,921,703 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 438,035 deaths, according to the CDC.

There are 15,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 257 deaths as of Feb. 1.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State