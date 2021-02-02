Williams reports 14 cases; Coconino County reports 257 total deaths
As of Feb. 1, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and 7 active cases in the 86046 zip code.
There have been a cummulative total of 484 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.
Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.
Ash Fork has 86 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 147. Parks has 71 cases and Seligman has recorded 47 cases.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 762,145 confirmed cases and 13,124 deaths in the state, since the pandemic began.
In the U.S., there have been 25,921,703 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 438,035 deaths, according to the CDC.
There are 15,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 257 deaths as of Feb. 1.
