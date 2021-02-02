Williams City Council gives update on coaster park site visit
Councilmembers travel to Big Bear Lake to analyze noise, lights and traffic for proposed coaster park in Williams
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: February 2, 2021 1:14 p.m.
Most Read
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Winter snow advisory for Williams on Friday, 4-6 inches expected
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- More water storage coming soon to Williams
- Winter storm closes multiple highways in Arizona
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Frustration mounts with COVID vaccine distribution
- Letter to the Editor: Visitors will return to Williams, with or without a coaster park
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
- President Biden signs order requiring masks in National Parks
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Obituary: Annie Shumway
- Coconino County sees high demand for COVID-19 vaccine
- Agritourism camp approved for Garland Prairie in Williams
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
- A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
- Flagstaff minimum wage bumps to $15 per hour, state to $12.15
- Doctor shortage: New family medicine residency brings students to rural Arizona
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: