Pile Burning at Indian Garden to last through Feb. 5

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park fire managers — working with resources from the Alpine Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Arizona Conservation Corps Veterans Fire Corps — will conduct prescribed pile burning Feb. 2-5 at Indian Garden as weather and fuel moisture conditions allow.

According to the park, woody debris piles were created through activities to reduce hazardous understory fuels.



“Removal of the fuels and piles will enhance site protection along the Bright Angel Trail, Indian Garden Campground and Ranger Station, and the Indian Garden day-use area,” the park said.

Inner canyon hikers and backpackers should anticipate short-term closures of the Bright Angel Trail and Indian Garden campground during ignition operations. Park visitors may see or smell smoke in the vicinity of the piles located around Indian Garden and may see smoke from piles from lookout points along the Rim Trail.

The piles of debris consist of tree branches, twigs and leaves removed during hazardous fuels reduction projects around Indian Garden over the past several years. Fire managers will take advantage of existing clearings to minimize the chance of fire spread and potential spot fires from the piles.

The piles will be ignited by firefighters and monitored until they are completely out.

Prescribed fire plays an important role in decreasing risks to life, resources, and property. Fire managers carefully plan prescribed fires, initiating them only under environmental conditions that are favorable to achieve desired resource objectives while assuring firefighter and visitor safety. Prescribed fire objectives for this project include reducing accumulations of hazardous fuels and maintaining the protection of sensitive natural and cultural resources.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park