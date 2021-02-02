OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 03
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pile Burning at Indian Garden to last through Feb. 5
Short delays, smoke expected along Bright Angel Trail

Woody debris piles seen at Indian Garden Campground and the Indian Garden day use area. (NPS/Nathan Martone)

Woody debris piles seen at Indian Garden Campground and the Indian Garden day use area. (NPS/Nathan Martone)

Originally Published: February 2, 2021 11:16 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park fire managers — working with resources from the Alpine Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Arizona Conservation Corps Veterans Fire Corps — will conduct prescribed pile burning Feb. 2-5 at Indian Garden as weather and fuel moisture conditions allow.

According to the park, woody debris piles were created through activities to reduce hazardous understory fuels.

“Removal of the fuels and piles will enhance site protection along the Bright Angel Trail, Indian Garden Campground and Ranger Station, and the Indian Garden day-use area,” the park said.

Inner canyon hikers and backpackers should anticipate short-term closures of the Bright Angel Trail and Indian Garden campground during ignition operations. Park visitors may see or smell smoke in the vicinity of the piles located around Indian Garden and may see smoke from piles from lookout points along the Rim Trail.

The piles of debris consist of tree branches, twigs and leaves removed during hazardous fuels reduction projects around Indian Garden over the past several years. Fire managers will take advantage of existing clearings to minimize the chance of fire spread and potential spot fires from the piles.

The piles will be ignited by firefighters and monitored until they are completely out.

Prescribed fire plays an important role in decreasing risks to life, resources, and property. Fire managers carefully plan prescribed fires, initiating them only under environmental conditions that are favorable to achieve desired resource objectives while assuring firefighter and visitor safety. Prescribed fire objectives for this project include reducing accumulations of hazardous fuels and maintaining the protection of sensitive natural and cultural resources.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State