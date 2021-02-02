Grand Canyon reports 147 COVID-19 cases, Tusayan to host testing center Feb. 4

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park remains open year round for visitors, but those planning to visit during the winter months should plan for unexpected changes in the weather along with some seasonal closures, and adjustments for COVID-19.

As of Feb. 1, there are 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases in zip code 86023 (Grand Canyon and Tusayan). There are 42 confirmed cases inside the park, with 34 recovered cases.

There is 15,101 confirmed cases in Coconino County and 257 deaths.

In Arizona, there are 762,145 confirmed cases and 13,124 deaths.

In the U.S., there have been 25,921,703 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 438,035 deaths.

Because of lockdowns on the Navajo Nation to limit the spread of COVID-19, the east entrance to Grand Canyon National Park has been closed most of the year, and remains closed. Desert View Drive is open between Grand Canyon Village and Navajo Point, however, most Desert View visitor facilities are closed. These include Desert View Watchtower, the Tusayan Ruin and Museum, the trading post, the visitor center, the campground, the gas station and the market.

Testing

COVID-19 testing will be conducted Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater in Tusayan. Testing will be located in the parking lot. Swab and saliva testing will both be available — advanced registration is required for saliva based testing. Those who choose the saliva testing should abstain from food or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test. Testing is free of charge. More information is available from www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Information provided by NPS, the CDC and Coconino County Health and Human Services