Fresh snow and a sled: Williams enjoys a week of snow

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Although a relative calm settled over Williams early last week as meteorologists warned of two major storms, law enforcement, emergency services and the city’s street department were soon put to work as snow began falling in earnest Jan. 24.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, 24 inches of snow fell in Williams between Jan. 22 and 26, with some areas reporting higher amounts.

Williams Police Department responded to numerous vehicle calls attributed to the snowstorm.

Officers responded to 22 slide offs/stuck vehicles and five non injury accidents, and spent over 20 hours directing traffic, according to Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon.

“(We also responded to) numerous semi-truck problems, either stuck in the ice or snow, or frozen brake lines,” Nixon said. “(We) shoveled out three seniors on our call list and four cars that were plowed in.”

Nixon said the department also dealt with calls for vehicles blocking snow plows.

Williams Public Works was also in high gear, with crews recording over 2,000 hours of work during the storm, according to Public Works Supervisor Aaron Anderson.

Nineteen employees worked the storm, which included staff from parks and recreation, sanitation, water, building maintenance, golf course, city shop and street departments.

“They worked 12-15 hour shifts, with a four-hour break between shifts during the snow fall,” Anderson said.

Employees averaged 114 hours of snow removal work.

Besides snow plowing, city employees removed piles of snow and relocated it west of town.

“When the storm blew out we worked 12-hour shifts hauling snow off the streets,” Anderson said.

The crews also applied cinders to assist motorists with traction control in critical locations, cleared storm drains and monitored icy areas.

Other staff shoveled walk ways and placed rock salt at city buildings, including City Hall, Williams Visitor Center, Williams Senior Center and the Williams Police Department.

The city also hired LP’s Excavating to assist with snow removal efforts.

“LP’s crew (had) about 36 hours of work hauling off snow,” Anderson said. “I would guess it to be around 2,000 man hours.”

Ash Fork reported up to 16 inches of snow, Parks received around 28 inches and Tusayan and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon received about six inches.

The Arizona Department of Transportation began closing roads Jan. 25, including portions of Interstate 40 and 17, and numerous state routes and highways.

State Route 89A between Sedona and I-17 through Oak Creek Canyon closed, State Route 89 closed north of Peoples Valley near Prescott and SR 89 closed between Chino Valley and I-40.

Several routes around Heber, Star Valley and Camp Verde also closed.

Williams Unified School District cancelled in-person and remote learning classes Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, and then further extended the closure to the end of the week as many families lived in remote areas that were still impassable to travel.

Flagstaff Unified School District and Northland Prep Academy cancelled classes Jan. 25 and reopened their remote learning platforms Jan. 27.

BASIS Flagstaff and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, cancelled classes Jan. 25, but reopened their online classes Jan. 26

The series of storms dropped more precipitation on Flagstaff than the city had during last summer’s monsoon season, and another 4-6 inches of snow dropped a few days later.

The mountainous northern Arizona city recorded its driest monsoon seasons on record in 2020 and 2019.

Before midnight Jan. 24, the snowfall measured as water easily topped the 1.78 inches that fell as rain from mid-June to September. Other Arizona cities were on track to do the same, said Tim Steffen, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“It’s somewhat of a gee-whiz thing, but it also goes to show how dry last monsoon season was,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story