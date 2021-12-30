OFFERS
Obituary: Clara Fernow

Clara Fernow.

Clara Fernow.

Originally Published: December 30, 2021 3:54 p.m.

Clara Elizabeth (Anderson) Fernow of Chino Valley, 90, passed away Dec. 15, 2021 after a long and well lived life.

Clara loved to garden, was an extraordinary cook and enjoyed dancing the two-step. She always had a steak in the freezer and a cold pop in the fridge no matter what time of day you stopped by for a visit.

Clara was born on Sept. 28, 1931, to R.C. and Trilby Anderson in the small town of Roaring Springs Texas. The family eventually moved to Ash Fork, AZ. After Clara graduated from Ash Fork High School in 1948, she married her high school sweetheart Robert (Bobby) William Fernow on Oct 8th, 1949. Clara and Bob went on to have 2 sons William (Bill) Fernow and Robert (Charley) Fernow.

One of Clara’s greatest joys was being a grandma to her three grandchildren Molly, Grant, and Megan.

Clara was preceded in death by husband Bob Fernow, son Charley Fernow, parents R.C and Trilby Anderson, siblings Carl Anderson, Joyce Cauthen, Kenneth Anderson, Arlie Anderson, and Rufus Anderson. Clara is survived by son Bill Fernow, daughter in law Janet Fernow, grandchildren Molly Fernow, Grant (Rachelle) Fernow, Megan (Ryan) Sitrin and 5 great grandchildren Lyla, Sydney, Conor, Christian and Josie.

The family would like to thank Romona and staff at Pronghorn Assisted Living and Haven Hospice for all their love, friendship, and care for Clara.

A family graveside service will take place on Jan. 3, 2022 at the Ash Fork Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ash Fork Historical Society & Museum, 901 Old Route 66, Ash Fork, Arizona, 86320.

