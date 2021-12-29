Senior spotlight: Levi Burlington
Levi is a senior at Williams High School. He has lived in Williams his entire life, and attended WHS for the past three years.
Levi has played on the golf team at the school, and said his favorite classes were English and auto shop.
“I like Mrs. Gutshall, she is a really good teacher,” he said. “And I like autos because I can work on my own stuff.”
Levi also enjoyed his welding class.
Levi said his parents have been motivators for him and a good example for him to follow. He also said most of his teachers have been helpful and wanting him to succeed.
Levi said his best memories will be camping trips on school breaks, and he also likes to hunt and spend time at Lake Powell.
After school and during the summer, Levi works at Elephant Rocks Golf Course.
“I’ve worked there since I was 13 and Mr. Little has been a really good mentor and an amazing boss,” he said. “I’m really grateful to be able to work for him.”
In addition to the golf course, Levi also has experience with construction.
After graduation, Levi would like to attend flight school. He would like to fly helicopters.
