Senior spotlight: Amanda Ross

Amanda is a senior at Williams High School. She has lived in Williams for the past eight years after moving from New River.

Amanda has participated in band, where she plays cello. She also takes photos for the school yearbook, and participates in the Green Club.

She is involved with student council and has participated in the welding program.

Some of Amanda’s favorite classes are biology and environmental science. She also enjoyed band with Mrs. Stearns.

She said Mrs. Alexander has been a big encouragement throughout high school.

“Mrs. Alexander helped with my math homework after school and I could also talk to her and get good advice.” she said.

Amanda doesn’t currently hold an outside job, but is hoping to work this summer.

In her spare time, Amanda likes to read, hike, skateboard and play music.

“I play cello a lot in church,” she said.

She said chanting the fight song down the halls during homecoming week was one of her favorite traditions at the school. She also said hanging out and skateboarding with her friends will be one of her best memories.

After graduation, Amanda plans to attend Rhema Bible College in Oklahoma.